Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CROMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

