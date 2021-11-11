Credit Suisse Group Cuts Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $21.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 323,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $5,781,728.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

