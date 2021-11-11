Credit Suisse Group Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $45.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 161.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 488,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.