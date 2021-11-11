Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.90.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $217.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.