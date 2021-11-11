Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CVE opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,267,000 after acquiring an additional 671,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,177,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,579 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

