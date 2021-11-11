Credit Suisse Group Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $63.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.70.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 404,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.