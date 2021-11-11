Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,115 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 394,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

