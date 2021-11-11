Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%.

OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.