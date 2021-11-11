Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%.

CRAWA opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.38. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

