CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading 6.1% Higher

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. 60,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 38,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

