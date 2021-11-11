Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.230 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 255,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

