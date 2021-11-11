Cosmos 1-Day Volume Tops $904.83 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $33.09 or 0.00050910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and approximately $904.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,645.98 or 0.99454334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.36 or 0.00640552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,182,034 coins and its circulating supply is 224,397,431 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

