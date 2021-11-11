Cortex Market Cap Tops $39.42 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $39.42 million and $3.82 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00224719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,133,289 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

