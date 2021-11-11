Cornichon Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $10,427.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00073810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.08 or 0.07245777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,096.55 or 1.00141632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

