CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%.

Shares of CRMD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 336,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,988. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorMedix stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of CorMedix worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

