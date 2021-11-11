Cormark Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $22.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $21.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $22.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $23.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $25.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $25.47 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$530.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$525.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$545.41. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$410.38 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.