CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report sales of $472.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $482.12 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after buying an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,943 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.