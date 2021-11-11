Core Laboratories Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

CLB opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

