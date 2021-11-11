Corby C. Whitaker Sells 14,735 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. 190,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

