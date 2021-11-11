Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Billion

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $147.95 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $31.53 or 0.00048657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00073291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00096767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,682.16 or 0.07225287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,097.68 or 1.00455548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

