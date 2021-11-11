Contrasting Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.96%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 749.73 -$89.81 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Canoo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

