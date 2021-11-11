Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 58,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,395. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

