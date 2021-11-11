ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 3,432,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,691,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

In related news, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock worth $8,519,741. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

