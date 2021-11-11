Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,851,605 shares.The stock last traded at $205.39 and had previously closed at $208.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

