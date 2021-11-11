CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of CONMED worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CNMD stock opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $92.21 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,830 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,804. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

