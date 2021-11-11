Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFMS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Conformis from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CFMS stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $202.84 million, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

