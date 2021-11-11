Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

CNCE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 880,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

