Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 79,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

