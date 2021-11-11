Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 215,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,932. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.