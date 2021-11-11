Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COMP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

