Comparing First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First National alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

First National presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.45%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than 1st Source.

Profitability

This table compares First National and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.79% 13.10% 1.13% 1st Source 32.43% 12.45% 1.54%

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and 1st Source has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National and 1st Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million 3.47 $8.86 million $2.22 10.33 1st Source $366.92 million 3.43 $81.44 million $4.61 11.00

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Source beats First National on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.