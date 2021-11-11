Comparing Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and Bankinter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.43 $362.25 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35% Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ero Copper and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bankinter 3 5 1 0 1.78

Ero Copper currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Bankinter has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Bankinter.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Bankinter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

