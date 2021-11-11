Comparing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 2.79 -$9.94 million ($0.68) -6.56 Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.42 $504.45 million $2.51 35.47

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Elys Game Technology and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Citrix Systems 3 3 1 0 1.71

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.91, suggesting a potential upside of 77.28%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $102.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 4.89, indicating that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -22.75% -32.39% -20.01% Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61%

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Elys Game Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third party agents that manages white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

