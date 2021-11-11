Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

