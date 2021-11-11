CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CommScope traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 180805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
Several other research firms also recently commented on COMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.
In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Featured Story: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.