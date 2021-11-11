CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CommScope traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 180805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 139,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,291.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 125,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

