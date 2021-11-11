Comerica Bank Sells 72,407 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 72,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 154,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,879. The company has a market cap of $248.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

