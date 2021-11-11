Comerica Bank Sells 18,336 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.87. 19,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

