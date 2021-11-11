Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,023 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 220,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,259,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

