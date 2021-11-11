Comerica Bank Has $43.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.10. The stock had a trading volume of 375,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,951. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

