Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,505. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

