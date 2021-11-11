Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $453,060.19 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,174.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.73 or 0.01041405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00272391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00224302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.