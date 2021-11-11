Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,210,000 after purchasing an additional 523,639 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after purchasing an additional 957,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.66 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

