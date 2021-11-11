Colony Group LLC Sells 9,299 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 78,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,012,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

