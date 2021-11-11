Colony Group LLC Sells 272 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $3,482,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

