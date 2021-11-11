Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.27% of NMI worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 53.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.73 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

