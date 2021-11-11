Colony Group LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

