Colony Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

