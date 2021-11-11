Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 21,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $299.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day moving average of $254.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $232,020,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.