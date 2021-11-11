Colony Group LLC Acquires 614 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR opened at $191.43 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $201.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

