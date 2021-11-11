Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Colfax stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

